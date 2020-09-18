Cambodian PM Extends Congratulations to New Japanese Counterpart

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has sent a congratulatory message to H.E. SUGA Yoshihide, newly appointed Prime Minister of Japan.

“On behalf of the Royal Government and people of the Kingdom of Cambodia, I have a great pleasure to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency on your appointment as the new Prime Minister of Japan following a landslide victory in Liberal Democratic Party – LDP leadership election on September 14, 2020,” the Cambodian Premier wrote in his message dated Thursday.

“This overwhelming victory reflected the firm support of the LDP members as well as the trust that the Japanese people have placed upon your policy vision and leadership in overcoming COVID-19 crisis and making economic recovery as well as in securing Japan’s future with peace and prosperity,” he continued.

“I look forward to working closely with Your Excellency to further consolidate and promote the amicable relations and close cooperation between Cambodia and Japan for the mutual interests of the peoples of our two nations and for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen stressed.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also extended his best wishes to H.E. SUGA Yoshihide for his good health and success in all his endeavors.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press