Cambodian PM Extends New Year Wishes to Chinese Community

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning wished “Gong Xi Fa Cai 2021” to the Chinese community in the Kingdom as today is the Chinese New Year’ Eve.

In his message on his official Facebook page, besides extending New Year wishes, Samdech Techo Hun Sen called for attention to possible fire and participation to prevent the COVID-19 spread by respecting the safety health measures guided by the Ministry of Health.

The Premier also appealed for respect of traffic law as there will be a lot of travels during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen took the opportunity to wish all his compatriots good luck and success.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press