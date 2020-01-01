Cambodian PM: Happy New Year 2020

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has sent his first message of the new year to his compatriots.

Happy New Year 2020! All compatriots throughout the country celebrated the New Year's Eve yesterday night in a joyful environment, both inside and outside the country, said Samdech Techo Hun Sen in a Facebook post this morning.

"Peace offers us the opportunity to celebrate big and small festivals. Without peace, there's nothing, he underlined.

The Premier also expressed thanks to his compatriots for their contribution to maintaining peace in the country.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen wished all his dear compatriots happiness, prosperity, good luck and the four gems of Buddha's blessings.

Last night, different joyful activities, including concerts, art performances, gala dinners, etc. along with fireworks were organised across the country to welcome the year 2020.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press