Cambodian PM Heading toward China for Working Visit

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen is now on a flight to Beijing, China for a working visit, after attending the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) World Summit 2020 in Seoul, the Republic of Korea.

This is a working visit during which I'm planning to meet with Chinese Premier H.E. Li Keqiang at 5:15 pm and after that, with Chinese President H.E. Xi Jinping at 6:00 pm, before returning to Cambodia tonight, wrote Samdech Techo Hun Sen on his official Facebook page.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation issued this morning, during the visit, bilateral cooperation in various fields and exchange of views on existing coronavirus epidemic as well as issues of common interest will be the topics of discussions between both countries' leaders.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister is accompanied by H.E. Deputy Prime Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as a number of senior government officials and business leaders from the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce.

