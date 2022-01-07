Cambodian PM Heads for Two-day Visit in Myanmar

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, departed here this morning for Myanmar for a two-day visit, at the invitation of H.E. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

The Premier was seen off at Phnom Penh International Airport by Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior; Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, and many other senior officials.

The visit coincides with the 43rd anniversary of the January 7 Victory Day over the Khmer Rouge regime (Jan. 7, 1979-Jan. 7, 2022).

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during the visit, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will hold a bilateral meeting with H.E. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing to discuss and exchange views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation and the recent developments in ASEAN.

Recently, the Prime Minister said his visit is not far from the five-point consensus on Myanmar crisis endorsed in April 2021 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also brought along Cambodia’s medical materials and equipment for Myanmar, including 3 million facemasks, 200,000 masks N95, 100,000 goggles, 30,000 PPE, 30,000 face shields, 3,000 safety plastic boots PR, 50 units of ventilator machines, 50 patient monitors+accessories, and 50 units of Oxygen concentrators.

This is the third time that the Royal Government of Cambodia provides medical assistance to contribute to combating COVID-19 in Myanmar.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn; and Senior Minister, Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation H.E. Cham Prasidh, as well as a number of senior government officials.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press