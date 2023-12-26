Cambodian PM Highlights Importance of Data



Data and statistics extracted from quality and reliable data are the inputs and evidence that policy makers need for the formulation of short-, medium- and long-term policies, strategies, and socio-economic development plans.

The remarks were made by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet while presiding over here at Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel this morning the launching ceremony of the National Report on Final Results of Cambodia’s 2022 Economic Census.

“Data is very important, it is a map and a compass for us. It tells us about the geographical situation, not just about the geography on the ground, that is, geopolitics, geoeconomics, businesses […] Even businesses need to know the preferences of customers before placing an investment,” he explained.

The Premier underlined that the National Report on Final Results of Cambodia’s 2022 Economic Census was a set of specific policy frameworks, “not by imagination or by emotion or thought, but by concrete data.”

According to Samdech Thipad

ei, the policy framework is not based on research on air or data posted on Facebook or old data posted by institutions, but on the updated data on the ground.

The Final Results of Cambodia’s 2022 Economic Census show that there were in total 753,670 economic entities in the Kingdom, an increase by 49 percent from 505,134 found in the 2011 economic census. Of all the economic entities by 2022, 52.5 percent were in urban areas and 69.1 percent were owned by women.

The economic entities employed a total of 2.98 million people, of them 1.84 million are women.

The 2022 economic census covers only two economic sectors: industry (7 percent) and services (93 percent).

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse