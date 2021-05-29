Cambodian PM Highlights National Vaccination Strategy

AKP Phnom Penh, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning emphasised the national vaccination strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic, after the number of new infections is increasing recently.

There have been many requests for COVID-19 vaccination from different institutions and sectors, therefore Samdech Techo Hun Sen took the opportunity to inform the public that the national vaccination strategy has to be implemented in accordance with the vaccination master plan.

The Premier said the vaccination programme in Cambodia has been carried out using a "blooming flower" strategy by administering vaccines from the core outbreak areas.

“We cannot vaccinate some people in an area, and then some others in other area. If we do like this, we cannot achieve the herd immunity,“ he underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Phnom Penh capital is the main priority for the vaccination campaign, after that, there will be some towns in Kandal province, then other targets.

In general, our vaccination programme will be conducted in any towns with many people first depending on the vaccines in stock, but the government planned to vaccinate more than 10 million people, he stressed.

The Prime Minister pointed out that more than 2.4 million people have so far been vaccinated, and today the figure would reach some 2.5 million.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said from 5 to 6 million people are in the priority groups for the vaccination, most of them live in town, industrial or factory parks, but the vaccination programme have to be implemented step by step.

In Phnom Penh, around 50 to 60 percent have been already vaccinated, therefore the infection rate and risks will be mitigated, he added.

Cambodia has set to vaccinate around 10 million people or 62 percent of the total population against COVID-19 and up to the half of 2022, more than 95 percent are expected to be inoculated.

The Kingdom has so far received over 6 million doses of vaccines: 1.7 million doses of China-donated Sinopharm, 4 million doses of Sinovac bought from China, and 324,000 doses of AstraZeneca/SII (COVISHIELD) via COVAX Facility. More doses are expected to arrive in Cambodia next month.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press