Cambodian PM Holds Bilateral Talks with U.S. President

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen as the ASEAN Chair 2022 this afternoon held a brief meeting with visiting U.S. President H.E. Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. before the 10th ASEAN-U.S. Summit in Phnom Penh.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Personal Assistant to the Cambodian Prime Minister, said H.E. Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. thanked Samdech Techo Hun Sen for sending a clear message about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The U.S. president informed Samdech Techo Hun Sen that the ASEAN Community is very important to the U.S., especially to his Administration, and the U.S. supports ASEAN’s unity and centrality.

H.E. Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. also praised the measures taken by Cambodia as the ASEAN Chair in an effort to resolve the Myanmar crisis.

In response, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked H.E. Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. for attending the ASEAN-related summits in Phnom Penh, which demonstrates the U.S.’ attention to ASEAN.

The Cambodian Premier told H.E. Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. about Cambodia’s initiative to help demining in Ukraine under the cooperation with Japan. At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined Cambodia’s stance to oppose any intimidation and threat of using nuclear weapons.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also expressed his gratitude to the U.S. for repatriating Khmer artifacts to Cambodia, making the U.S. the leading country in returning cultural treasures to Cambodia.

