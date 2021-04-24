Cambodian PM Holds Talks with Indonesian President in Jakarta

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, held talks with President of Indonesia H.E. Joko Widodo, after the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting held in a physical format in Jakarta, Indonesia this afternoon.

According to the National Television of Cambodia (TVK)’s special report, during the meeting, both leaders expressed their satisfaction with the progress in the fruitful relations and cooperation between the two countries. They shared the same ideas on the importance of maintaining peace, security and stability in ASEAN and reaffirmed their joint commitment to solve regional challenges.

The two leaders also thanked each other for the COVID-19 vaccine administration for their diplomats and people living and working in Cambodia and Indonesia.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his condolences to the Government of Indonesia, especially to the bereaved families over the recent Indonesian submarine incident, and briefed the Indonesian president on the situation of COVID-19 pandemic in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press