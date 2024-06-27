Cambodian PM Hopes Tourism Sector to Recover Next Year

Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has expressed his hope that the country’s tourism sector will recover next year.

Addressing a get-together and a solidarity dinner with representatives of small and medium enterprises and handicrafts from across the country at Koh Pich Convection and Exhibition Centre here on June 27, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said the tourism sector is on a positive trend, but it will be fully recovered in 2025.

The Royal Government of Cambodia has been taken different mechanisms in order to restore the economy, including tourism, he added.

According to a report of the Ministry of Tourism, Cambodia welcomed 2.11 million foreign tourists in the first four months of this year, up 23 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Last year, the Kingdom attracted some 5.43 million international visitors, a sharp increase of 139 percent from 2.27 million in 2022.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse