Cambodian PM Lashes out at a Vietnamese General

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has expressed his disappointment with a Vietnamese general who had groundlessly commented that the COVID-19 pandemic was spread from Cambodia to Vietnam.

Addressing to the inauguration ceremony for the official use of National Road No. 11 and Prey Veng road with the total length 96.48 kilometres from Neak Loeung, Junction with NR No. 1, Prey Veng province to Thnal Totoeung, Junction with NR No. 7, Thbong Khmum province, Samdech Techo Hun Sen demanded that Vietnamese general to extend his apologies to Cambodia.

“His comments saying that the COVID-19 pandemic was spread from Cambodia to Vietnam is unacceptable, it is an insult to Cambodia, which pushed me to start the vaccination campaign for our people which reached now more than 88 percent of the whole population,” he underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen confirmed that his reaction on this issue is not to break the relations between Cambodia and Vietnam or to criticise the whole Vietnamese people, state and party, but only a general of Vietnam.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen also expressed his profound thanks to China as the main vaccination partner of Cambodia against the pandemic of COVID-19 in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press