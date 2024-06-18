Cambodian PM Leaves for an Official Visit to Singapore

A high-level Cambodian delegation led by Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet departed here this morning for Singapore for a two-day official visit, at the invitation of Singaporean Prime Minister H.E. Lawrence Wong.

The delegation was seen off at Phnom Penh International Airport by deputy prime ministers, senior ministers and many other high-ranking government officials as well as representatives of the Embassy of Singapore in Cambodia.

According to a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during his stay in Singapore on June 18-19, Samdech Thipadei Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with his Singaporean counterpart H.E. Lawrence Wong, and the two leaders will exchange views on ways to deepen bilateral relations and expand multifaceted cooperation as the two countries will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations next year.

The two sides are expected to touch on regional and international iss

ues of common interest and concern. The meeting will be followed by the signing of several cooperation documents and the official launch of the Financial Transparency Corridor Project.

Besides, Samdech Thipadei will also have separate courtesy calls with President of Singapore H.E. Tharman SHANMUGARATNAM and H.E. Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Additionally, Samdech Thipadei will attend and deliver a keynote address at the Cambodia-Singapore Business Forum, which will be joined by representatives from the government and other relevant key stakeholders.

Following the forum, Samdech Thipadei will visit the Nanyang Polytechnic and its Centre of Innovation for Electronics AND Internet of Things as well as the Keppel Infrastructure@Changi building.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse