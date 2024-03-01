Cambodian PM Leaves for ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne



Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, is leading a high-level delegation to attend the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations in Melbourne on Mar. 4-6, 2024.

The Premier and the First Lady, Lok Chumteav Dr. Pich Chanmony were seen off at Phnom Penh International Airport this evening by deputy prime ministers, senior ministers and many other government officials as well as representative of the Australian Embassy in Cambodia.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation made public this morning, the Special Summit is an opportune moment for Leaders to chart future directions together and further deepen relations through full and effective implementation of key priorities under the ASEAN-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Leaders are scheduled to adopt the Melbourne Declaration and the ASEAN-Australia Leaders’ Vision Statement, it pointed out.

On the s

idelines of the Summit, the source added, Samdech Thipadei will have bilateral talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and several ASEAN Leaders to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse