Cambodian PM Leaves Self-quarantine

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning appeared in public for the first time after being in self-quarantine for 14 days following the Nov. 3 Incident.

“Due to busy schedule, especially assisting the victims of flash floods and conducting the 14-day quarantine, I haven’t played golf and done outdoor exercises for more than a month,” said the Premier on his official Facebook page.

“Today, (I) go out to play golf for the first time with new equipment. I feel stronger after resting in my room for 14 days. The difference is my belly is bigger, so I have to walk from 8 to 10 kilometres today. Sorry I took a working day to play golf, but I’ve already checked and signed various documents, and I’ll continue to work in the afternoon,” he added.

The golf course where Samdech Techo Hun Sen went to this morning is near his residence.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press