Cambodian PM Makes Congratulation Statement to 2nd Asian Cultural Council Meeting

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, made a congratulation statement to the 2nd Asian Cultural Council (ACC) Meeting held on Mar. 19 via Videoconference.

The Cambodian Premier thanked all delegates for attending the Second Meeting of the ACC themed “Harnessing Culture and Innovation for Shared Prosperity during COVID-19 and Beyond, which he said is very topical and significant.

“Two years ago, the ACC was founded and launched in Siem Reap, Cambodia, with the aim to promote the linkages between culture and peace, sustainable development, human connectivity, and innovation. Our political commitment is clear: we work together to advance international dialogue and cooperation on culture-driven development and innovation to realise the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

Connecting people, connecting knowledge and connecting actions are the key strategic interventions to bring about concrete results to the people, he continued, underlining that in this connection, people-centric development cooperation is our instrumental approach. We share a common purpose to support the ACC in becoming an essential institution in Asia in promoting peaceful, inclusive, sustainable, and resilient societies.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking global havoc. Culture and creative industries (CCI) in particular have been hit hard due to lockdowns or restrictions on people mobility and gathering. The combat against the pandemic requires international solidarity and partnership. No country or society is safe unless we are all safe,” he added.

“As we are forced to adapt to a new normal, it is imperative for us to be more innovative and visionary in transforming the crisis into an opportunity for reforms and progress. In this regard, investing in culture based development and promoting innovation based on our rich cultural resources are some of our main policy options. For Cambodia, cultural tourism and culture-based innovation industry are our strength,” he stressed.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his excitement to witness the remarkable progress made in promoting the spirit of international cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect, mutual understanding and mutual interest (3M4PEACE) in order to achieve peaceful coexistence, equal sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, the advancement of technology and innovation, constructive dialogue and economic prosperity.

The online meeting was presided over by Hon. Jose de Venecia, Founder of ICAPP; Hon. Ms. Khuon Sudary, Second Vice President of the National Assembly of Cambodia, Vice Chairperson of ICAPP Standing Committee and Chairperson of the ACC; and Hon. Cho byuong Jae, Secretary General of the ICAPP.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press