Cambodian PM Marks 1 Year Anniversary of His Visit to China amid COVID-19

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, this morning made a remark on the first year anniversary of his visit to China during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today marks the one-year anniversary of my visit to the People’s Republic of China (Feb. 5, 2020-Feb. 5, 2021), a very meaningful visit for the friendship, solidarity amid the outbreak of coronavirus later known as COVID-19 in China. At that time, I used the words ‘love each other in times of need, know good friends during hard time’,” he said in a message posted on his official Facebook page.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also expressed thanks to Chinese President H.E. Xi Jinping, Chinese Premier H.E. Li Keqiang and other Chinese senior leaders for their warm hospitality, especially for assisting Cambodian students studying in China, including Wuhan, to have a safe education in the country.

In the same message, Samdech Techo Hun Sen reconfirmed the arrival of the first batch of 600,000 doses of Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 on Sunday and the first dose administration on Feb. 10.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press