Cambodian PM Meets with Korean E-government Experts

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held talks with Prof. Ahn Moon-suk, Chairman of Advisory Committee of the Republic of Korea (ROK), in Seoul this morning, on the sidelines of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) World Summit 2020 on Peace, Security and Human Development.

According to H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister, Prof. Ahn Moon-suk was accompanied by many experts, including those on e-government.

Prof. Ahn Moon-suk briefed the Cambodian Premier on ROK's experience in developing e-government and recalled the cooperation between the two countries in promoting e-government.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen sought ROK's assistance in providing training and elaborating a master plan on e-government

The meeting also touched upon the development of ICT sector in support of e-government.

