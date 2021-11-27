Cambodian PM Optimistic about Outcome of ASEM13’s First Plenary Session

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and Chair of the 13th ASEM Summit (ASEM13) expressed his optimism about the outcome of the First Plenary Session of the ASEM13 on ASEM’s Role in Promoting Multilateralism, held yesterday via videoconference.

In his remarks shared to the media after the conclusion of the First Plenary Session, Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined that the session’s outcome is a valuable input contributing to the promotion of multilateralism and ASEM process.

“We express our appreciation for the ASEM’s progress and numerous achievements so far. We are also committed to further enhancing ASEM’s role in promoting multilateralism and global governance, which we increasingly need to address the common challenges,” he said.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen added that the meeting also expressed its full support for multilateralism, which is the foundation of global peace, stability and prosperity. Indeed, mutual respect, mutual understanding and mutual trust are the guiding principles for multilateralism, he said.

“We have mentioned the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19, which had a serious impact on public health and socio-economic crisis,” he continued. “To address these challenges, we agree that solidarity, international cooperation and the promotion of multilateral vaccines are the key. Therefore, protecting the people’s health and security as well as enhancing solidarity between states should be our priority.”

The ASEM13 Chair further stressed that the post-COVID-19 economic recovery is the common priority. In this regard, the ASEM leaders voiced their support for the strengthening of the rules-based trading system and showed their commitment to protecting the smooth and unhindered supply chain, as well as promoting digitalisation and examining the possibility of reopening a safe and secure tourism sector, he added.

“Most of us were also committed for green and low-carbon development to limit global warming to not more than 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. In this sense, the supply of technical and financial assistance for developing countries must be a priority,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen said.

Last, he pointed out, the ASEM leaders agreed that the past 25 years have provided a solid foundation for the Asia-Europe Partnership to move forward towards a brighter, more inclusive and more resilient future.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press