Cambodian PM Re-appeals for Participation to Maintain Peace

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has once again called on his compatriots to take part in maintaining peace, underlining that peace provides us with all possibilities to reconstruct and develop the nation.

The Premier made the appeal in a message to his compatriots on the occasion of the National Day of Remembrance (May 20), released on his official Facebook page this morning.

“Today is the National Day of Remembrance May 20, the day that reminds every Cambodian of the Democratic Kampuchea regime, or the so-called Pol Pot genocidal regime (April 17, 1975 – January 6, 1979), which was a brutal and dark regime. This Day commemorates the souls of more than 3 million victims who died during the genocidal regime,” he said.

The majority of Cambodians are aware and understand the tragedy during nearly three decades of war, tears, massacres, vandalism, forced evictions, and forced labour, he continued, recalling that many Cambodian people died without medicine, enough food, freedom, democracy or even the right to life, which is a fundamental right for humans [during the Pol Pot regime].

In order to prevent the regime from reoccurrence, Samdech Techo Hun Sen urged for continued maintenance of peace which provides us with all the opportunities for social, family, community and national development.

Generally, religious ceremonies are held across the country on May 20 to dedicate to the souls of the victims, but they were postponed for two consecutive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press