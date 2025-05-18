Cambodian PM Reaffirms Commitment to National Development



Samaky Meanchey: Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, this morning reaffirmed the Royal Government’s strong commitment to national development: Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a newly constructed three-storey school building with 18 classrooms and supporting facilities at Hun Sen Pramoy High School, located in Pramoy village, Pramoy commune, Veal Veng district, Pursat province, the Premier emphasised that the government, under the leadership of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), remains focused on advancing the nation and safeguarding peace.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet stated that the Royal Government will continue to work tirelessly to serve the people and develop the country, regardless of external opinions. He called upon local authorities to persist in addressing public concerns and delivering services aimed at improving citizens’ lives.





The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the new school building, noting its location in a region once affected by civil war but now emerging as a centre for education and human resource development. He attributed such progress to the CPP’s policies, including the Win-Win policy, which have established lasting peace and stability in previously conflict-ridden areas.





Samdech Thipadei emphasized the importance of demonstrating patriotism through concrete actions that contribute to national development, particularly in border areas where development acts as a force for national defence.

