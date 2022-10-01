Cambodian PM Reaffirms Stance against Secession

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has re-emphasised the country’s firm stance to oppose any secession.

“Cambodia do not support secession. We oppose the use of forces or the threat of using forces,” he said while holding a get-together with some 2,800 families who have volunteered to move out of the 1st and 2nd zones of the Angkor Archeological Park to Run Ta Ek development area in Banteay Srei district, Siem Reap province this morning.

“If a troop was deployed in Siem Reap and asked for secession, we could not accept it,” the Premier underlined. “This is our clear stance.”

Russian-occupied four areas – Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the east and south of Ukraine – have recently conducted the so-called secession referendums showing majorities in favour of joining Russia.

