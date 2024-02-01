Cambodian PM Receives a Delegation of Japanese Investors



Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet received here at the Peace Palace this morning Mr. Yoshihisa Suzuki, Chairman of Japan-Mekong Business Cooperation Committee under the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI).

In the courtesy meeting, Mr. Yoshihisa Suzuki briefed the Cambodian Premier on the JCCI’s activities and some of its investment projects in the Cambodia in the fields of textile, gas supply, and agriculture.

Mr. Yoshihisa Suzuki said JCCI is the largest economic and trade institution in Japan, which currently has 515 offices and a total of more than 1.25 million members.

Most of the members focus their investment on textiles, machinery and metals, energy, chemicals, food, housing, information technology, and finance, he added.

Mr. Yoshihisa Suzuki told Samdech Thipadei of his visit, the purpose of which is to learn more about the country’s economic development and investment opportunities, especially the investment expansion possibility in the textile sector.

Ac

cording to Mr. Yoshihisa Suzuki, the Japan-Mekong Business Cooperation Committee is an international committee of JCCI, which is responsible for collecting information, surveying and studying the investment and business climate in the Mekong countries, including Cambodia.

In response, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet highly valued the JCCI’s investment activities sin Cambodia, and welcomed the Japanese investors who wish to expand their investment in the country. He also highlighted the attractiveness of the Law on Investment of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the incentive policy for investors and businesspeople, which ensures the favorable condition and flexibility of investment environment in the Kingdom.

Samdech Thipadei reaffirmed the Royal Government’s readiness to coordinate and cooperate with Japanese investors in order to turn Cambodia into a major investment destination and a regional hub.

