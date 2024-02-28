Cambodian PM Receives CEO of Jones Group International



Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet received here at the Peace Palace this morning visiting CEO of Jones Group International (JGI) Mr. Jim Jones.

In the meeting, Mr. Jim Jones told Samdech Thipadei Prime Minister of his visit, the purpose of which is to meet with partners and stakeholders to build better connection between the private sector of the two countries.

The JGI CEO expressed high hopes and optimism to promote and turn the relations between both countries’ private sector into practical and fruitful activities.

At the same time, Mr. Jim Jones reaffirmed his commitment to further promote and enhance the Cambodia-U.S. private sector relationship.

In response, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet expressed his warm welcome to the CEO and his colleagues, and praised the good Cambodia-U.S. relations in the framework of cooperation between the two governments and their private sector.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet also highlighted the Royal Government’s policy to support the private sec

tor’s investment in Cambodia by building confidence of investors through a more favourable investment environment while ensuring peace, political stability, social order, and especially with the policy of providing incentives for investors and the introduction of new business model initiatives, such as new models of special economic zones by industry type.

The Cambodian Premier also stated that the Royal Government of Cambodia is always open to the participation of the private sector, which plays an important role in socio-economic development, and acts as a diplomat of cooperation.

At the same time, Samdech Thipadei Prime Minister also encouraged Mr. Jim Jones to continue to cooperate with the ministries and institutions and stakeholders in Cambodia to put in place and prepare a plan to be implemented as a practical action to improve relations as well as the investment in the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse