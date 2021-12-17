Cambodian PM Receives Courtesy Call from Thai Foreign Minister

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here at the Peace Palace this morning visiting H.E. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Premier, in the courtesy meeting, the Thai foreign minister conveyed greetings and congratulations from Thai Prime Minister H.E. Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha to Samdech Techo Hun Sen who will assume the role of ASEAN Chair in 2022.

H.E. Don Pramudwinai also lauded Cambodia’s success on COVID-19 control and vaccination policy, as well as the rapid development of Cambodia.

In reply, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked his Thai counterpart for the greetings and congratulations, and informed his guest of the key goals of Cambodia as the ASEAN Chair next year, i.e. fight against the COVID-19 pandemic to resume social and economic activities, promote people-to-people connectivity, and strengthen the friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the ASEAN member countries.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also laid stress on Cambodia’s stance on the South China Sea issue – push for strict implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), boost negotiations between concerned parties, and strive to conclude the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC).

H.E. Don Pramudwinai arrived in Phnom Penh last night to pay an official visit and co-chair with his Cambodian counterpart H.E. Prak Sokhonn, the 11th Meeting of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (11th JC Meeting) between Cambodia and Thailand until Dec. 18.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press