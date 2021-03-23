Cambodian PM Receives Newly Appointed Ambassador of Singapore

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received courtesy call from newly appointed Ambassador of Singapore H.E. Ms. Teo Lay Cheng, at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh this morning.

According to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Premier, in the courtesy meeting, H.E. Ms. Teo Lay Cheng expressed thanks to Samdech Techo Hun Sen for the warm welcome, and congratulated Cambodia on its rapid development and sustainable economic growth.

The new Singapore diplomat also highlighted the good bilateral and regional cooperation between the two countries in terms of trade, economy, human resources and other sectors, and pledged to further explore more opportunities to boost the cooperation between both nations.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen congratulated H.E. Ms. Teo Lay Cheng on her appointment as the new ambassador to Cambodia.

The Prime Minister thanked H.E. Ms. Teo Lay Cheng on her appreciation of Cambodia’s current situation and shared with her information about the COVID-19 outbreak in the Kingdom.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen encouraged both sides to further promote more cooperation, despite the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

H.E. Ms. Teo Lay Cheng presented her credentials to His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, on Feb. 24, 2021.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press