Cambodian PM Reconfirms Continued Fisheries Reform

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning reconfirmed the continued fisheries reform in Cambodia.

Addressing to the celebration of the 18th National Fisheries Day, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fishery, the provinces surrounding the Tonle Sap Great Lake, and other relevant authorities to continue the reform for the benefit of local people and in order to ensure food security in the country.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also reaffirmed that private fishing lots are not allowed. “I began reforming fishing lots since 2000. We have to apply this reform in order to provide equal access to the villagers in the natural inland fish,” he said, urging people not encroach on flooded forests anymore.

Fisheries reform in Cambodia has given larger participation space to small scale fisheries dependent communities in managing and using their natural resources, at the expense of large-scale fishing concessions.

Moreover, rights and responsibilities of Community Fisheries are held in Cambodian laws and other legal documents such as sub-decree on community fisheries management. However, the high mismanagement leading to reforms are also reported as the cause of new institutional uncertainties, challenges, and risks of conflict.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press