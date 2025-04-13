Cambodian PM Reconfirms Strong Ties with China



Thbong Khmum: The relationship between Cambodia and China has not changed and will continue to grow stronger, based on the foundation built over the past 67 years and based on mutual respect for sovereignty, respect for rights, and mutual assistance without interfering in each other’s internal affairs.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the remarks were re-emphasised by Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, while he and Chinese Ambassador H.E. Wang Wenbin were presiding over the official inauguration ceremony of National Road No. 71C, held in Thbong Khmum province this morning.





‘The relations between Cambodia and China remain unchanged,’ he underscored. ‘Tangible achievements-such as roads and bridges-and the upcoming state visit of the Chinese President clearly demonstrate the strong and growing ties between the two countries.’





Calling China an “indispensable friend,” the Premier noted that it has consistently been Cambodia’s No. 1 development partner, providing grants and loans totaling approximately US$3 billion to support infrastructure projects across the Kingdom.





Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet took the opportunity to extend his gratitude to the government and people of the People’s Republic of China for their continued contributions to Cambodia’s development.





This year marks the 67th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and China.

