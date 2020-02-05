Cambodian PM Regrets Not Being Able to Visit Students in Wuhan

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen expressed his regret that he could not visit the Cambodian students in Wuhan city, but he was relaxed after receiving information from the Chinese side.

After holding talks with his Chinese counterpart H.E. Li Keqiang, and paying a courtesy call on Chinese President H.E. Xi Jinping, Samdech Techo Hun Sen appealed to the students to believe in China's intervention against the spread of the new coronavirus, especially in Wuhan, the epicentre.

In Beijing, the weather is very cold now, it's snowing, but my health is good. Soon, I will lead a delegation from Beijing to Cambodia on a special flight. I was really happy and relaxed after meeting with the Chinese leaders, and being aware of the high attention and measures taken by the Chinese side in taking care of the Cambodian citizens and students in China, particularly in Wuhan, Hubei province. Therefore, please believe in the precautious measures to prevent the transmission of the virus, he wrote on his official facebook page this evening.

In this message, Samdech Techo Hun Sen also thanked the students, especially those in Wuhan for sending messages and video clips expressing their respect, love and concerns over his health.

The Premier hoped that he will meet the students next time, and advised them to take good care of their health and to follow the advice of their schools and the Chinese authorities.

During his separate meetings with the Chinese leaders, Samdech Techo Hun Sen voiced his full support to China's intervention against the spread of the deadly virus and briefed them on the confirmed case in Cambodia, according to the TVK's special report.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also recalled the cooperation between the two nations, in terms of trade, investment, and other activities in the economic sector.

For the Chinese leaders, H.E. Xi Jinping expressed his appreciation to Samdech Techo Hun Sen's visit in Beijing today when China is facing the coronavirus outbreak.

H.E. Xi Jinping also thanked His Majesty the King Norodom Sihamoni and Her Majesty the Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk for extending their sincere condolence and deepest sympathy as well as financial assistance to China.

For his part, H.E. Li Keqiang said Samdech Techo Hun Sen's visit this time shows strong support for China in this difficult times. The Chinese government and people have a strong faith in the fight against the new coronavirus, and China will continue to support the interests of both countries' people, he underlined.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press