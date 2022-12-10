Cambodian PM Reiterates Significance of Permanent Peace

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has reaffirmed the indispensability of permanent peace for the development of all countries.

“We must maintain the presence of permanent peace, as the most significant element for the development of all nations in the world. No tourist risks traveling to a country at war,” underlined the Cambodian Premier while presiding over the opening ceremony of the 16th World Congress of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World (World-Bays Club) in Preah Sihanouk province this morning.

The Theme “Bay of Peace, Bay of Hope” of this World Congress is particularly appropriate in the current situation where the whole world has been facing many global crises, in addition to the COVID-19 crisis, the Ukraine war, profoundly impacting the world in terms of economy, social development and world order, he said.

“This theme is also appropriate in Cambodia’s context, where peace has played a pivotal role for national development, and has built a strong hope for our people. Peace has been truly indispensable to support national development, while hope for the future has been creating many opportunities arising from this peace,” he added.

Cambodia, as the host of the Club’s 16th World Congress, expects to share its experiences and good practices with all the club members and the whole world in terms of both management and development of coastal areas, by starting from peace which the country has so hard fought for, along with an optimistic hope for the future, stressed the Cambodian Prime Minister.

The 16th World Congress of the World-Bays Club is taking place in Preah Sihanouk province from Dec. 9 to 14.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press