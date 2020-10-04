Cambodian PM Reminds Citizens to Be Careful of Deadly Coronavirus

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has urged his citizens to keep high vigilance of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that even the U.S. President was infected with the deadly virus.

“How are you, dear compatriots? While COVID-19 is hitting the world, we have changed the way we live, work and communicate that we have never done before such as wearing facemask, keeping distance between each other, and so on,” said the Premier in a Facebook post this morning.

“As there is no drug proven to cure the COVID-19 yet and the virus is spreading very quickly, and even the U.S. President has caught the disease, please be highly careful by often washing your hands with soap or gel- or alcohol-based sanitizers and wearing facemasks when necessary,” underlined Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press