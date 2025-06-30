Cambodian PM Responds to Thai Request to Reopen Border Gates



Phnom penh: Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has issued a four-point message addressing the Cambodian and Thai populations in response to a request from Thai authorities in Sa Kaeo province to reopen several border gates. The message highlights the challenges faced by citizens of both countries due to the closure and clarifies Cambodia’s stance on the issue.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Cambodian Prime Minister emphasized that Cambodia had not initiated the closure of the border gates. The unilateral actions were taken by the Thai military, which began closing border checkpoints and imposing travel conditions starting June 7, 2025. These actions continued until the Thai government officially announced the closure of all border checkpoints on June 24, 2025, citing security concerns as the reason.

The Prime Minister pointed out the inconsistency between the Thai political leaders’ declared policies and the military’s actions on the ground. This in

consistency has complicated efforts to find a lasting resolution. The Cambodian government believes resolving the issue is straightforward: if the Thai side, which initiated the closure, agrees to reopen the border, Cambodia will reciprocate within five hours.

Hun Manet’s message underscores that the responsibility for resolving the border closure lies with the Thai authorities. He urged those who wish to see the border reopen to direct their requests to the Thai military or other power holders to restore the border to its original state and ensure against future unilateral closures.