Cambodian PM Reveals Some Items on Agenda of His Trip to Myanmar

Before his departure for the official visit to Myanmar this Friday, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and ASEAN Chair for 2022, revealed some items on the agendas of his trip.

While presiding over the government’s award ceremony for Cambodian national petanque athlete Ms. Ouk Sreymom, a gold medalist of the World Petanque Championships 2021, at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penhthis morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced that he had not set any pre-conditions before his visit, but this visit is not far from the five-point consensus endorsed in April 2021 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said he will leave for Myanmar in the morning of Jan. 7 and return home on Jan. 8 afternoon, but the return can be delayed if there is any fruitful outcome on the Myanmar’s crisis.

The Cambodian Premier called on all not to make any early conclusions on the outcome of his visit to Myanmar. If the results are fruitful, it may bring peace to Myanmar and the people of Myanmar will acknowledge the efforts of the ASEAN member states, he underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen will pay a visit to the Union of Myanmar on Jan. 7-8, 2022, at the invitation of his Myanmar counterpart Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

The invitation was handed over to Samdech Techo Hun Sen by H.E. Wunna Maung Lwin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy of the Chairman of the State Administration Council and Prime Minister of Myanmar, during his courtesy visit to the Cambodian Premier in Phnom Penh on Dec. 7, 2021.

