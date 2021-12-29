Cambodian PM Says Colour Revolution Not Yet Ended

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, said the colour revolution has not yet ended and called on the civil administration and the armed forces to oppose those who violate the constitution.

Addressing to the inauguration ceremony of the new administrative-meeting hall building of the Ministry of National Defence this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the armed forces and civil administration need to protect the constitution and the state institutions, stressing that they cannot be neutral between the government and political parties.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen noted that the key to success of the previous colour revolution in some countries was to neutralise the armed forces and the civil administration, but this cannot be allowed to happen in Cambodia, the armed forces have to destroy all illegal acts.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his government’s commitment to prevent the color revolution in Cambodia, as well as to defend the monarchy and the constitution.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press