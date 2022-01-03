Cambodian PM Says Diplomatic Relations with South Korea Late, but on Right Track

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, this morning said that the diplomatic relations with the Republic of Korea (South Korea) started late, but on the right track.

While presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony for the National Road 48 improvement project in Sre Ambel district, Samdech Techo Hun Sen recalled the history toward the establishment of the diplomatic ties between Cambodia and South Korea in 1997, and Cambodia-South Korea-ASEAN in 1999.

The Premier also welcomed the positive response from the Government of South Korea to fund a bridge linking Phnom Penh capital to Lovea Em district of Kandal province and expressed profound thanks to the RoK for the existing cooperation, including the US$1-billion bilateral trade, Cambodia-Korea Free Trade Agreement, Korean investment and so on, as well as for its support for infrastructure development in Cambodia.

The bilateral diplomatic relations between Cambodia and South Korea were established in 1997 after the official state visit of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen to the country in 1996. Within the last two decades, the partnership and cooperation between both nations have witnessed rapid advancement, especially in recent years.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press