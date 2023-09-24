Cambodian PM Says New Siem Reap International Airport Is a Big Hope for Tourism

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet said more than US$1 billion new international airport in Siem Reap is a big hope for the tourism recovery there.

Addressing to a get-together with some 2,500 Cambodian nationals residing in the U.S. and Canada in New York early this morning (Phnom Penh time), Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said one the main purpose of his everyday's efforts is to attract foreign tourists to return to Cambodia.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said COVID-19 had seriously affected Cambodia's tourism industry, but now it has recovered.

“When I return to our homeland, [ …] I will inaugurate the new Siem Reap International Airport, two or three times bigger than the current one, ” he said.

“If there is no foreign tourists, why we need to build and inaugurate that airport. And what I am doing now is to attract foreign visitors,” he added.

At the same time, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said around next year, the new Phnom Penh International Airport will also be inaugurated. This is another achievement of the Royal Government of Cambodia.

According to Angkor International Airport Investment (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., Siem Reap Angkor International Airport has been revised its investment capita from US$880 million in 2019 to US$1.100 billion in 2022. This airport will be put in operation in mid October this year.

Techo Takhmao International Airport, the new Phnom Penh International airport, has been being built on an area of 2,600 hectares, approximately 20 km from Phnom Penh. It has been under construction for more than two years.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse