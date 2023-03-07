Cambodian PM Says No Pardon for Convicted Politicians

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, reconfirmed here this morning that he will not sign the request for a pardon for any convicted politicians.

“No pardon will be requested for the convicted politicians. Don’t dream,” the Premier said while presiding over the celebration of the International Women’s Day 2023 under the theme “Women Together for Peace and Development in the Digital Age”.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen took the opportunity to re-appeal to foreigners to respect Cambodia’s dignity, independence and sovereignty.

“Crime is a crime, and it cannot be justified for other aspirations,” the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a recent press statement.

Despite the absence of a few politicians, who are either in conflict with the law or banned from politics due to their infringement of the law, Cambodia remains steadfast in holding the coming July’s general elections in a free, fair, just and transparent manner, the one that will be fully reflective of the people’s will, the same source underlined.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse