Cambodian PM Says No Power Transfer from Father to Son in Cambodia

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen reaffirmed here this evening that there will be no power transfer from father to son directly in the Kingdom.

Addressing to the annual get-together with nearly 6.000 journalists, spokespersons and information officials, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the power transfer in Cambodia can be done only by the election in a free and fair manner.

The Premier made the reaction in response to some comments accusing him of trying to transfer his power to his eldest son H.E. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commender-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also took this opportunity to reconfirm that he will hold the post of Prime Minister for 10 more years if the people continue their support to him.

