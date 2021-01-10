Cambodian PM Sends a Message on New Academic Year 2020-2021

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, today sent a message to his compatriots to mark the new academic year of general education programme 2020-2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, under the concept “New Life Path in Education”.

“Jan. 11, 2021 is the day that begins the schooling life of those who have just reached the schooling age and the day to return to school in the new academic year of students after going through and experiencing different forms of education during the COVID-19 period in the school year 2019-2020,” he said.

The Premier took the opportunity to express his sincere gratitude to the officials at all levels, local authorities, parents, guardians, charitable people, school management, especially teachers who have overcome all obstacles to support and provide all forms of learning to students during the fight against COVID-19.

From March 2020 until now, Samdech Techo Hun Sen pointed out, the Royal Government has introduced effective measures to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19, focusing on the implementation of health safety measures for education staff and students; the preparation of sanitation infrastructure such as toilets and clean water at schools; the establishment of e-education system and provision of distance learning services; and the authorisation of school resumption in three phases.

All of these measures have been taken to ensure that students at all levels can continue to receive education services under diverse forms, i.e. in-class learning, distance learning, auto-learning, and e-learning, he added.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Prime Minister also gave recommendations to further enhance safe school programme with high quality of education.

