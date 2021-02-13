Cambodian PM Sends a Message on World Radio Day 2021

AKP Phnom Penh, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has once again called on all national and international media people to pay attention to their professionalism.

The Premier made the appeal in a message on the World Radio Day 2021 held today under the theme “New World, New Radio”.

Ethical journalism is the key to combat disinformation or fake news, he underlined.

Lack of responsibility and professionalism can cause social chaos, said Samdech Techo Prime Minister, urging all journalists to continue actively participating in the fight against fake news in order to contribute to maintaining peace, political stability, and development, which is the aspiration of humanity around the world.

In the context of COVID-19, Samdech Techo Prime Minister recommended all national and international journalists to increase cooperation in preventing the spread of the pandemic by joining hands with the Royal Government and competent authorities to disseminate safety measures against the virus transmission.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also requested all journalists to increase cooperation in sharing knowledge and exchanging work experience to enhance awareness and keep up with the current development of modern media technology as well as in combating fake news.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press