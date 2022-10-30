Cambodian PM Sends Condolence Message to S. Korean President

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has expressed his sincere condolences to President of the Republic of Korea, H.E. Yoon Suk Yeol over Halloween stampede in Seoul.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident in the Itaewon district of Seoul on 29 October 2022 which caused loss of many lives and many injured,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen wrote today in his condolence message.

“On behalf of the Royal Government and people of Cambodia, I would like to extend my deepest condolences and sympathy to Your Excellency and, through you, to the people of the Republic of Korea, particularly the bereaved families for their loss,” he added.

“While Cambodia is with the Republic of Korea at this sorrowful moment, I also wish for a speedy recovery to those who are injured,” the Cambodian Premier underlined.

According to foreign sources, the stampede occurred on Saturday night while about 100,000 people flocked into Itaewon district for Halloween parties. The latest figures from South Korean authorities show that at least 153 people have been killed and 82 injured, 19 of them seriously. The South Korean government has decided to declare a week of mourning, from Sunday to Saturday next week.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press