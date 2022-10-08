Cambodian PM Sends Condolence Message to Thai Counterpart on Recent Mass Shooting

AKP Phnom Penh, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has sent a condolence message to H.E. Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand over the recent mass shooting in a Thai northeastern province.

“I was very shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the terrible mass shooting at a child-care centre in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu on 06 October 2022, which claimed the lives of a number of people, most of whom were children and left many others injured,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen wrote in his message dated Oct. 8.

“During this saddest moment, on behalf of the Government and people of the Kingdom of Cambodia, allow me to convey my deepest condolences and profound sympathy to Your Excellency and through you to the Government and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand, particularly the bereaved families and the injured,” he added.

Cambodia stands with Thailand in its grief over this massacre incident and wishes the injured a speedy recovery, the Premier underlined.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press