Cambodian PM Sends Condolence Messages to Leaders of Myanmar and Thailand

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, has sent separate messages to the leaders of Myanmar and Thailand over the loss of lives due to heavy floods caused by Typhoon Yagi.

In the messages AKP received this evening, the Cambodian Premier wrote that he had learnt with profound sadness about the loss of many lives, injuries and extensive damage to property and infrastructure from severe floods amid heavy rains from Typhoon Yagi in recent days.

‘On behalf of the Government and people of the Kingdom of Cambodia, I extend my deepest condolences to the Government and friendly people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar at this difficult time, particularly the bereaved families,’ he wrote in the message to H.E. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council of Myanmar.

‘I am confident that, under your able leadership, the resilient people of Thailand will rapidly overcome this disaster,’ Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet told H.E. Ms. Paetongta

rn Shinawatra, Prime Minister of Thailand.

Samdech Thipadei Prime Minister also extended his wishes to those injured a full and speedy recovery.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse