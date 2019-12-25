Cambodian PM Sends Congratulatory Message to Christian Community on X-mass

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning sent a congratulatory message to the Christian community in Cambodia on Christmas.

"Dec. 25 is the special day for Christians. Under the shade of peace, the people have enjoyed their right to life, their freedom to choose an occupation and their freedom of religion or belief without coercion. We, Buddhists, Muslims and Christians, all live in harmony," he underlined on his official Facebook page.

The Premier also extended his best wishes of happiness and prosperity to all Christians as well as the Cambodian citizens throughout the country.

According to the Ministry of Cults and Religious Affairs, Christianity has been present in Cambodia since 1923. There are two groups of Christianity in the Kingdom � Catholic and Protestant � with a total of about 117,675 Christians.

Cambodia is recognised by its religious freedom even though Buddhism is the state religion. Some 95 percent of the population of about 15 million are Buddhists with some 4,500 pagodas and 56,820 monks across the country. Islam has about 300,000 followers.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press