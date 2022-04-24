Cambodian PM Shares Insights on Sustainable Water Resource Management

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has highlighted the importance of water and its related issues as well as the crucial need to work together to manage this vital resource sustainably.

At the 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit held on April 23 in Kumamoto city, Japan under the theme “Water for Sustainable Development – Best Practices and the Next Generation”, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said effective and efficient use of water resource is critical to sustainable socio-economic development.

In fact, he continued, in the UN 2030 Agenda for the sustainable development, water is defined in Goal 6 on “Ensure Availability and Sustainable Management of Water and Sanitation for All”.

The Cambodian Premier also shared his insights to manage water resource sustainably for now and in the future:

1. Continuing to promote the development and integration of infrastructure networks to support water resource management at country, regional and global levels.

2. Continuing to promote the development of responsible socio-economic activities and to support green development, especially for agriculture which requires great amount of water.

3. Promoting and enhancing our digital cooperation to leverage the progress of digital technology development for the use and management of water resource in efficient and effective manners.

4. Continuing to support programmes, initiatives and activities that support the promotion of social sustainability in the use and management of water resource to ensure that all people around the world have access to water as needed.

