Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen (Pic. 1), as a Co-Chair of World Summit 2022, signs the Seoul Declaration 2022, along with H.E. Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, Co-Founder of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF), and H.E. Ban Ki-moon, former Secretary-General of the United Nations, at the end of the World Summit 2022 themed “Toward Peace on the Korean Peninsula” in Seoul, the Republic of Korea this morning (Cambodian time).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press