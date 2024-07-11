Cambodian PM: Sporting Events are More Than a Competition



Sporting events are not just a competition, but an opportunity to promote the national tourism, culture, society, economy and reputation.

The remarks were made by Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, while presiding over the official opening ceremony of the 2nd Asian Mixed Martial Arts (AMMA) Championship, held at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh this evening.

Sporting events also contribute to strengthening the bonds of solidarity and friendship between the sports delegations of the participating countries, he added.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet emphasised that sports play an important role both in Cambodia and in the world, where sports are gaining more and more attention and support from people of all walks of life, regardless of colour or political affiliation.

At the same time, the Premier recalled the success of Cambodia in hosting the 32nd SEA Games and the 12th ASEAN Para Games last year, and thanked the Olympic Movement and the AMMA Associatio

n for giving confidence to Cambodia in organising the 2nd AMMA Championship.

A total of 204 sports delegates, including 101 athletes, from 18 countries and regions – Cambodia, Bahrain, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia – have been participating in the three-day event.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse