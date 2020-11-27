Cambodian PM Stresses the Importance of Digital Society and Economy Development

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minster of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has emphasised the significance of promoting the digital society and economic development, in his speech at the opening ceremony of the 17th China-ASEAN Expo 2020 under the theme “Jointly Building Belt and Road Initiative, and Invigorating Digital Economy Cooperation” via videoconference this morning.

“Undoubtedly, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented and severe crisis on the economy and society. In spite of that, this crisis vividly bears a testimony for greater need to uphold the principles of Multilateralism and to strengthen international cooperation, so as, on one hand, to enable our society to adapt to the New Normal and to address confronting challenges, and on the other hand, to promote sustainable and resilient socio-economic development,” he said.

At the same time, he continued, the crisis has underlined the importance of promoting the development of digital society and economy. Digital technology has been playing a vital role in our adaptation to new context of living and working, by facilitating inter-communication in the region and the world, as well as connecting economic, trade and investment activities etc.

“Certainly, accelerating the development of digital connectivity in the region and digital transformation of society and economy will become key drivers in the revival of the economy in the post COVID-19 and sustainable and resilient development in the future. China is one of the countries that is at the forefront in developing, investing and utilising digital technology in the world. In this regard, advancing cooperation in the area of digital technology, under the Belt and Road Initiative, will be an important agenda in the future,” he added.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen also said the Royal Government of Cambodia has been fostering digitalisation in sectors such as production, industry, service and digital government. Cambodia will introduce Policy Framework for Digital Society and Economy in the near future.

Besides that, he added, the government has continuously implemented sharp reform measures to improve business and investment climate including (1). the implementation of Online Business Registration Platform, which only takes 08 working-day to start a business, (2). the signing of Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement that comes into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, and (3). the preparation of Master Plan for the Development of Sihanoukville into a Multi-Purposed Special Economic Zone and so on.

In addition, the Premier said, Cambodia will introduce “New Investment Law”, which is more comprehensive and attractive by providing incentive packages for investments in electronics, assembly, agro-industrial, spare-parts, technology and digital infrastructure etc.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press