Cambodian PM Supports More Cooperation with Australia

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen expressed his support for the strengthening and expansion of trade and investment cooperation between Cambodia and Australia.

H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Premier, told this to reporters after the meeting here this morning between Samdech Techo Hun Sen and H.E. Pablo Kang, newly appointed Ambassador of Australia to Cambodia.

H.E. Ambassador told the Prime Minister that Australia is focusing on the tightening of cooperation between institutions such as with the Ministries of Economy and Finance, Mines and Energy, Public Works and Transport, Health, Interior, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and National Defence.

H.E. Pablo Kang underlined that during his diplomatic mission, he will continue to deepen trade and investment cooperation between both countries.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his congratulations to H.E. Pablo Kang on his appointment as Ambassador of Australia to Cambodia. He also shared the same ideas as the ambassador over the trade cooperation, stressing that strong political ties derive from trade relations.

In fact, he said, Cambodia and Australia have good relations in different fields and between institutions as well as within the United Nations, ASEAN, and East Asian frameworks, etc.

Besides, the Premier recalled Australia's assistance to Cambodia in peace-seeking process, agricultural development through the establishment of Cambodian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press