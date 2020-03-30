Cambodian PM Thanks All Donors and Calls for More Contributions to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

More than US$10 million have been raised by the National Committee for Combating COVID-19 this month, according to Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

While holding here this morning a press conference after an extraordinary session of the National Assembly, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, also Chairman of the National Committee for Combating COVID-19, expressed his profound thanks to all local charitable people, especially Their Majesties the King and Queen-Mother for their financial support for the Royal Government in the fight against COVID-19 which is hitting Cambodia and the world.

The Prime Minister also urged for more contributions from all local charitable people to combat this pandemic, stressing that Cambodia has already ordered 3 million face masks and 5,000 safety disposable hazmat suits for the frontline health practitioners.

As of this morning, there are in total 107 COVID-19 patients in Cambodia, including 46 Cambodians, 37 French, 12 Malaysians, 5 British, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, one Canadian, one Belgian, and one Chinese. Of them, 23 have recovered.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has now hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

According to World Health Organisation, there are now in total 638,146 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 30,105 deaths in 202 countries, and territories. Most of the cases are in the U.S with 103,321 infection cases and 1,668 deaths, followed by Italy with 92,472 confirmed cases and 10,023 deaths, and China with 82,356 confirmed cases and 3,306 deaths.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press