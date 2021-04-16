Cambodian PM to Attend ASEAN Summit in Indonesia Next Week

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will leave for Jakarta, Indonesia to participate in an ASEAN Summit to be held on April 24.

On a Facebook post this morning, the Premier mentioned about some preparations against COVID-19 pandemic before departing for Indonesia. “First, I need to get the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on April 20, 2021 which was previously scheduled for April 29, 2021,” he said.

On April 23, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will have his sample taken for testing in order to get a health certificate for the Indonesian health authorities. On April 24, he will leave for Jakarta. Once arrival, his sample will be taken again. The summit will begin in the afternoon and he will return home on the same day after the end of the meeting.

When I arrive Phnom Penh International Airport, I will have my sample taken again. When I get home, I have to be quarantined for 14 days with 2 to 3 more tests,” he added.

“To ensure the safety of my wife, children and grandchildren, they have to stay elsewhere,” he said. “The delegates travelling with me need to have their samples taken for testing and be under 14-day quarantine as well.”

Leaders of the ASEAN Member States will gather in a special face-to-face summit in Jakarta on April 24 to address the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press